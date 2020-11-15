Buhari mourns late RMAFC federal commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on the passing of Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul, Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Saturday, the president also commiserated with the Chairman and members of the Commission on the demise of the Federal Commissioner, who was sworn in June, 2019.

The statement said as a home-bred politician and former member representing Okene/Ogori-Magogo constituency in the sixth National Assembly (2007-2011), President Buhari averred that Hon. Abdul understood the place of dedication and compassion in public service; and this earned him admiration and respect in politics as well as among his people.

The President recognized the contributions of the late Federal Commissioner to the administration’s drive to mobilise revenue from the non-oil sector, and hopes that his dedication to duty will continue to inspire the work of the RMAFC.

Buhari said his thoughts are with the Abdul family during this time of mourning even as he prayed almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and bless him with Al-janah Firdaus.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE