Buhari mourns Gowon’s ex-pilot, Captain Thahal

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, Captain Paul Mamman Thahal, OON.
According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Saturday noted that Thahal served meritoriously as Captain of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Flight for nine years, and supported the former Head of State in setting up the national spiritual platform, Nigeria Prays.
The President commiserated with Gen. Yakubu Gowon over the loss of a good friend, confidant and prayer partner, while sympathizing with Captain Thahal’s wife, Mrs Atsa Thahal, and daughter, Dr Adzira Thahal, and all former members of staff of Nigeria Airways and entire aviation industry.
ALSO READ: Fuel hike: NANS dissociates self from planned protest in southwest
He expressed the belief that the resonating testimonies from the life of the former Vice Chairman of Nigeria Prays Organisation clearly show a man dedicated to promoting the kingdom of God on earth, committing himself to the virtues of practical Christianity like generosity, humility and selfless service.
As the former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways goes home for final rest, the President prayed that the almighty God will remember his professional and spiritual investments in the country, and beyond, grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family.
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com