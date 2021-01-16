Buhari mourns Gen Abacha’s late sister, Hajiya Fanta

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the passage of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, immediate younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) informed that the President sympathized with the Abacha family, Sen. Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, noting that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

President Buhari prayed that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus.

