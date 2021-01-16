Buhari mourns Gen Abacha’s late sister, Hajiya Fanta

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the passage of Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, immediate younger sister of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, and mother of Senator Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
ALSO READ: COVID-19: 6 die of complications as 8 doctors test positive in FMC Asaba
A statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) informed that the President sympathized with the Abacha family, Sen. Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, noting that Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.
President Buhari prayed that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus.
CLICK HERE FOR A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR WEAK ERECTION AND PREMATURE EJACULATION WITHIN 30DAYS. SAFE AND EFFECTIVE
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!