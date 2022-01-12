Buhari mourns former Oyo State Governor, Alao-Akala

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Alao-Akala family, the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of a former governor of the state, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

A statement issued by Femi AdesinaSpecial Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Wednesday said as a former police officer and civilian governor with an extensive political career, the President affirmed that Otunba Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

President Buhari expressed the trust that family, friends and associates who mourn the late Governor, will honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn.

