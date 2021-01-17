Buhari mourns former ambassador, Ketebu

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ketebu family, the Bayelsa State government, as well as friends and professional colleagues of Mrs Bolere Ketebu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.

A statement issued by in Abuja on Sunday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said the president recalled that the deceased served her country creditably in several capacities, including President, National Council of Women Societies, Secretary to Bayelsa State government, Member, House of Representatives, and Ambassador, among others.

President Buhari prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed medical doctor-cum-diplomat, and comfort all who mourn her.

