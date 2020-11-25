President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tributes to Mamadou Tandja, the former President of Niger Republic who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82.

A statement issued in Abuja, on Tuesday, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) noted while reacting to the news of his death, President Buhari said: “I am extremely sad to know of the demise of Mamadou Tandja, the former President of Niger. Niger Republic has lost a veteran leader with rich military, political and administrative experience.”

President Buhari praised the former President’s contributions in the military and political spheres of his country and wished his friend and counterpart, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, the family and well-wishers of the late President Tandja, the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

“The thoughts of the government and people of Nigeria are with the entire people of Niger in this period of sadness,” President Buhari stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Fewer Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows.

In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

Buhari mourns ex-Nigerien president, Tandja

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

Buhari mourns ex-Nigerien president, Tandja