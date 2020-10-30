Buhari mourns Enugu pupils killed in motor accident 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), in Abuja on Friday noted that the President condoled with families and kith and kin of the dead, praying that God will grant them succour, and spare the country of such tragedy in future.

He also commiserated with the Catholic Church of Awgu, which runs Presentation Nursery and Primary School that the pupils attended, and the Enugu State government.

President Buhari enjoined vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, as initial reports attributed the accident to brake-failure by the truck involved.

