Buhari mourns celebrated journalist, Gbolabo Ogunsanwo

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, joined family, friends, and the media industry to mourn celebrated journalist and former editor of Sunday Times, Mr Gbolabo Ogunsanwo.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja, the president recalled the height to which the deceased took Sunday Times in the 1970s, printing an unprecedented one million copies per week, and says he left his footprints on the sands of time.

President Buhari added that the late Ogunsanwo, would also be remembered for his weekly column, “which was full of wisdom, wit, humour, and pointed the way to a better nation.”

The statement noted that the departed journalist spent the latter part of his life as a clergyman, a fact that the president saw as a perfect blend of the secular and the spiritual, and which he commended to those coming behind.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of Ogunsanwo would rest in peace.

