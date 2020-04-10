Buhari meets COVID-19 task force, Osinbajo to strategise on coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who briefed the president on the efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

The president was said to have expressed delight at the way the PTF had conducted its activities as he pleaded with Nigerians to exercise more patience over the effort to stem the disease in the country.

Buhari was also said to have expressed optimism that that the curve of the infection will soon be flattened with aggressive and appropriate response and Nigeria will come out of the situation stronger.

The president also met with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led economic sustainability committee on the the possible additional economic stimulus measures to be introduced by the Federal Government towards cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nations poor and the vulnerable.