Buhari loses ‘daddy’, ex-command school principal
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Mr Gabriel Igboanugo, 95, a man he fondly used to call ‘Daddy’ when he was General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State.
A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja on Sunday, informed that Pa Igboanugo was the Principal Education Officer at Command Secondary School, Jos, and had a close and amicable relationship with the then GOC.
The statement quoted a private letter to President Buhari by Lady Margaret Igboanugo, saying: “My husband, whom you used to fondly call ‘Daddy,’ passed away the way he lived; peacefully and in comfort, in his home in Ihiala, Anambra State. He will be buried there on Friday, November 27, 2020.”
The President commiserated with the Igboanugo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived to a ripe old age, and touched the lives of countless number of people that came across his way.
