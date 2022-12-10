Buhari leaves for US to attend Africa Leaders Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Daura on Sunday for Washington, United States, to join other leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the High-Level Meeting, which holds December 13-15 is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden, who said, is looking forward to “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”

The statement informed that it is expected to demonstrate the United States enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

It added: “The Summit further seeks more pragmatic ways to foster new economic engagement; advance peace, security, and good governance; reinforce commitment to democracy, human rights, and civil society; work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health security; promote food security; respond to the climate crisis; amplify diaspora ties, and promote education and youth leadership.

“On the first day, President Buhari will speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition, dwelling directly on the ”Just Energy Transition” component.

“He will also address some of the other sub-themes of the Summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

“On the sidelines of the Summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.”

President Buhari, who will be accompanied on the trip by Governors Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Bauchi and Kwara States respectively, some Ministers and other top government officials, is expected back in the country on Sunday, December 18.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

The President spoke in his country home in Daura, Katsina State on Friday when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the governorship candidate of the APC and Faruk Lawal Jobe, the Running Mate at his residence.

President Buhari said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat in elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The President reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contests.





