Buhari leaves for Belgium to attend EU-AU summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The Summit which holds February 17 – 18, 2022, will have the participants deliberate on themes currently affecting the world.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president would depart Abuja on Tuesday.

It informed that areas of discussion include: Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

Others are; Education, Culture and Vocational Training, Migration and Mobility; Agriculture and Sustainable Development and Health Systems and Vaccine Production.

President Buhari will use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

The statement revealed that Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

The National Security Adviser, Maj.Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa will also be part of the entourage.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.

