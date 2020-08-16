President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 79th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, on Sunday, said Buhari joined family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

It said that as the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.

Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated the ex-military President, describing him as a statesman who has made a considerable contribution to Nigeria’s growth.

In a goodwill message to Babangida which he personally signed, Jonathan highlighted the former military President’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development.

In the message, Jonathan further said: “I celebrate with you, your family, and all associates as you mark your 79th birthday.

“You are a statesman who has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our country, Nigeria.

“I salute your steadfast love for our nation and your continued zeal towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, may God sustain you with sound health, peace and joy. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”

General Ibrahim Babangida who served as the nation’s military President from 1985 to 1993 turns 79 on Monday.

