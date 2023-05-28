Leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst leader Nigeria has ever had, accusing him of failing to see the entire country as his constituency.

Speaking on the Buhari administration during a farewell press conference in his residence in Abuja on Sunday, he said the outgoing president violated his vow his inauguration pledged to be fair to all parts of the country.

Quoting Buhari’s statement where he said, “Having just a few minutes ago swore on a holy book, I intend to keep my hope and same as President to all Nigerians. I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody”, Clark noted that the president only observed it in breach.

The elder statesman said: “In the past 8 years, President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in most cases that he did not belong to the whole country but to a group; his tribe and religion, which is contrary to what he said in his inaugural speech that he belongs to everybody.

“For instance, he appointed fourteen out of seventeen security Chiefs from one section of the country. So, the declaration that “he belongs to everybody and nobody”, was a sham. I make bold to say that the reverse has been the case, “he belongs to some people”, but not the entire Nigeria.

“Even in simple matters like extending the good wishes of the government to notable personalities in the country on their birthdays or other landmark attainments, the Muhammadu Buhari administration was selective and biased in who it chooses to recognise or consider worthy of goodwill messages.”

