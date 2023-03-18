Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on Saturday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to a peaceful transition.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin after casting his vote at polling unit 004 Akanbi ward, Ilorin South local government area, Professor Gambari expressed delight about the peaceful conduct of the election, commending voters for their orderly conduct.

“I am happy, the election has been very peaceful, calm. I want to ask our people to conduct themselves in an orderly manner throughout the period of the election. One of the legacies that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to bequeath to Nigeria is free-to-conduct and credible election conduct. Mr President is committed to a peaceful transition,” Gambari said.

He urged the president-elect to sustain the legacies of Buhari in economic transformation and maintenance of peace and order across the country.

