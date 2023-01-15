Buhari is campaigning against Tinubu — Odinkalu

A frontline Human Rights Lawyer in Africa and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu has claimed that President Buhari could be working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Prof Odinkalu said President Buhari, at APC rallies, is asking Nigerians to vote for someone with attribute that actually does not reflect quite well on APC candidate.

In an interview with the SUNDAY TRIBUNE, the Human Rights Lawyer maintained that “the president is campaigning with Tinubu and telling the people ‘don’t vote for a fraudulent person.’

This, according to Prof Odinkalu, the president might be campaigning for another candidate not including Tinubu.

“The question for me is: does Tinubu want to continue presenting the president for him to keep saying the kind of things he is saying at the rallies, things that cut both ways and impossibly actually don’t reflect quite well on his candidate, it seems to me.

“That is up to the candidate to decide. I also don’t see how Buhari necessarily sells Bola Tinubu as a candidate.”