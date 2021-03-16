Buhari inaugurates road projects in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, has commended what he said is the vision and efforts of the Government of Imo State, under Governor Hope Uzodinma, to provide infrastructure and improve the welfare of the people.

The President spoke at the virtual inauguration of two roads in Owerri, the Imo State capital, completed within the first year in office of Governor Uzodinma.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president applauded the governor on the completion of the Assumpta to Hospital junction road and as well as the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road, respectively.

He described the two roads commissioned on his behalf by the Imo Governor as ‘‘quite symbolic and strategic.’’

“The first road, The Assumpta to Hospital junction road, is the gateway to the South-South from the South-East.

“The second road, the World Bank to Federal Secretariat road, is an important access way to the federal government secretariat and a major connecting link road between the residents of the densely populated World Bank area of the state and the rest of the state capital,’’ he said.

The President said he was aware that in the first year in office, the Imo State government had embarked on an ambitious target of executing 46 road projects.

”I am glad to learn that significant strides are being made towards their completion, and a number of them are amongst those being commissioned as part of the events in honour of the one-year anniversary.

”I must commend the State Government, under the leadership of Sen. Hope Uzodinma, for setting ambitious targets and within just one year in the office using this moment to evaluate the journey thus far.

”It clearly demonstrates the commitment of the government to the welfare of the people,” he said.

The President while congratulating the Governor for the feat noted that the infrastructure will go a long way in making life better for the people of lmo State and residents and visitors alike.

He urged the governor to sustain the momentum and accelerate the pace of good governance in the state.

”I feel happy to learn from Governor Uzodinma that the policies of our administration and the manifesto of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have greatly influenced his resolve to make a difference in Imo State. I pray that you will keep the flag flying,” he said

In his remarks, the Governor said the infrastructure achievements being celebrated in Imo State have been greatly influenced by the sterling qualities of the President and as such the State Executive Council unanimously voted to name the newly constructed World Bank to Federal secretariat road, Muhammadu Buhari road.

”When I assumed office a year ago, almost all the roads in the State were not motorable, and as a result, both inter and intra city movement were nightmarish.

”To make matters worse, there was no money to carry out palliative repairs… and I received no handover note from the previous administration and no kobo was handed over to me,” he said.

Governor Uzodinma, however, declared that one year after, he had kept his promise to surmount the challenges he met on the ground and had surpassed the expectations of the Imo people.

The governor said beyond the 46 roads embarked upon by his administration, many of which have been completed, Imo people are also enjoying a new lease of life in health, education, agriculture, youth empowerment and rural development sectors.

