President Mohammadu Buhari, on Friday, inaugurated the permanent site of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State.

The President, while delivering his speech during the inauguration said that the National Health Act has made it mandatory for all Nigerians to receive free medical services irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religion to the tune of N250 thousand per year.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Mr Joseph Ekumankama, said that the Act has also supported the issuance of health insurance to all Nigerians.

He said that the current administration has made it mandatory that the health sector receives 100 per cent budget funding.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to the staff of this hospital, that what we see here today is a lot of sacrifice, a lot of projects seek attention from the national budget, but the Federal government decided to invest heavily in this particular project.

“It will be a thing of sorrow that if in a few years one comes to this and sees it deteriorating.

“Make sure that you do everything possible to ensure that you render the best health care services to the people who will come from far and near to receive medical health care from this hospital and also ensure the maintenance of these beautiful edifice”, he said.

In her contributions, Mrs Adejoke Adefulire-Orelope, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, said that there was much work to be done, saying that the work is still ongoing and they will continue to work with the new administration.

She emphasized that one of the basic goals of SDGs was to ensure effective primary health care in rural communities.

Dr Joseph Ugboaja, the Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, in his remark, said that the Inauguration and moving into the hospital permanent site was one of agenda when he assumed office.

Ugboaja stressed that himself and his staff would do everything humanly possible to ensure that the hospital is global competitive.





Earlier, the Chairman Management Board of the hospital, Mr Ezekiel Afukonyo, said that since inception, more than 30 years, the hospital has operated from its temporary site, which has limited space for proper treatment of patients care and future expansion.

Afukonyo noted that the board has to resolved and moved the hospital to its permanent site to meet the yearnings of the people.

