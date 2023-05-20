President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Command and Staff College, Jos, Plateau State and inaugurated 500 Course 1 participant, nominated from various commands and formations of the Corps across the nation.

Buhari who was ably represented by a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), commended the Commandant-General of NSCDC and the Corps for its steady growth and urged full compliance with the demands of the training program.

“I encourage all participants to ensure they maximise the opportunity afforded them by the training and ensure they exhibit a high level of discipline during the course and in the discharge of their duties.

“The command and staff college will provide you with the knowledge and opportunity you need to progress in your career.

“It will make you more disciplined, professional, and proactive on the job and your service to the nation,” the President said.

Speaking during the inauguration of the course 1 participant, the Governor of Plateau State, RT. Hon. Barr Simon Lalong said that the Corps’ contribution to peacebuilding in the state informed his decision to construct and donate the Command and Staff College to the Corps.

Lalong expressed optimism that the Command course will further enhance the effective performance of duties and improve the regimental orientation of personnel of the Corps.

“I am optimistic that the training meant for the participants will further embolden them to contribute their quota in a professional manner that will bring about peace in the state and the country,” Lalong said.

The Commandant General (CG), of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, appreciates President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the enabling environment for the Corps to thrive.

“I thank Mr president for the provision of logistics support and for believing in the existence of the service as a full-fledged paramilitary agency of the Federal Government.

“The Corps has been working in tandem with your vision of providing security for citizens and protecting critical national assets and infrastructure and we will sustain this feat without disappointing you,” CG said.





Dr Audi appreciated the Executive Governor of Plateau State for constructing and donating the NSCDC Command and Staff College as part of his legacy projects.

He assured him that the Corps remained joyfully committed to the provision of safety and security of lives and property of the good people of Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.

The CG urged the pioneer participants of the career progression development course at the Command and Staff College to be disciplined, committed, loyal and dedicated.

“As participants of course 1, you are going to be a model and a point of reference to others that will come after you.

“Make sure you exhibit the highest level of discipline, be hardworking, determined and committed to the growth of the Corps and the unity of Nigeria.

“The college is birthed as a result of lack of career progression development courses in the service which upon my assumption of office, I vowed to introduce to professionalise the service,” the CG reiterated.

“The college offers command courses for middle cadre officers and advanced command courses for senior officers,” the CG explained.

The CG congratulated all the course 1 participants and wished them success as they undertake the course.

