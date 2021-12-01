Buhari, Ikimi, Olu of Warri others laud firm over local content

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Tom Ikimi and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, among others, have lauded Lee Engineering Group and its management for its immense contributions to the entrenchment of the Local Content Act in the oil and gas sector in the past 30 years.

The commendations came on the heels of the 30th anniversary of the indigenous engineering group which thanksgiving and reception were held at the company’s complex on NPA highway in Warri, Delta State, recently.

President Buhari, while felicitating the indigenous oil and gas firm, lauded the company for its efforts in positively impacting the country’s local content policy on the oil and gas industry as well as providing jobs for thousands over the past three decades.

Speaking through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari lauded chairman of the group, Leemon Ikpea for attaining such a milestone, praying God to continue to guide him to attain greater heights.

“The president greets the chairman of the group, Dr Ikpea, the management and staff, as they celebrate the milestone with a thanksgiving service.

“He salutes the commitment and resourcefulness of the engineering group, which undertakes key projects in the oil and gas industry that used to be the exclusive preserve of multinational companies,” the statement read.

President Buhari, while wishing the company greater successes ahead, urged the firm to ensure that local content remains a focal area, while providing jobs for more Nigerians.

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Ikimi expressed satisfaction at the integrity and monumental growth of the company.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who was represented by three palace chiefs, while expressing joy at the company’s attainment, said that the indigenous company had fulfilled all its courses and has today stood strong on integrity, commitment, diligence and hard work.

“As a major employer of labour in our community, Lee Engineering is an example that all individuals should emulate to better our society.

“We will continue to pray for more successes of your company, that it grows from strength to strength,” the royal father prayed.

Meanwhile, founder and chairman of Lee Engineering Group, Dr Ikpea, who elevated four foundational members as shareholders, reflected on his little beginnings to what company has attained today.

According to the philanthropist, the company, which was established on November 11, 1991 after his resignation from his previous job earlier in the year, started in a six-fit container.

“The journey was rough and it is ups and downs. As of today, Lee Engineering has nine subsidiary companies. We have branches for retails, production of water. We have a branch for exploration and production, among others.

“My appeal to the younger ones is to try as much as possible to be honest and commit everything they do in the hands of God,” he said.

