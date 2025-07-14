Buhari: I lost a mentor, father figure — Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a deeply personal loss, saying he has lost not just a leader and boss, but a mentor, a pillar of support, and a father figure.

In a tribute released on Monday, Mohammed praised the late President’s rare qualities, describing him as a patriot of unwavering faith and character, an incorruptible leader, and the embodiment of humility and honesty.

“But beyond those noble attributes, President Buhari was a true humanist — a man who consistently prioritised empathy, compassion, and the well-being of others in all his actions,” he said.

Reflecting on his nearly eight-year tenure as the administration’s spokesperson, Mohammed recalled Buhari’s deep concern for his welfare, despite the enormous responsibilities of leading the country.

“On one occasion, he publicly remarked, ‘I pity Lai Mohammed.’ The bond we shared, and the trust and confidence he placed in me, gave me strength — especially during the most challenging times.

“In his eyes, I could do no wrong, and that unwavering support meant the world to me,” he added.

Mohammed noted that their relationship went beyond official duties. Even after Buhari left office, they remained in close contact.

He recounted his last visit to Daura, where he spent three days with the former President, and their final meeting during Ramadan in Kaduna.

“Though I was told he didn’t usually receive visitors that day, he still made time for me.

We spent many hours together, just the two of us. Little did I know it would be our last meeting on this side of the great divide,” he said.

The former Minister said he continued praying for Buhari’s recovery when news of his illness surfaced, adding that working with him was a privilege he would always cherish.

“I pray that Almighty God forgives his shortcomings and grants him Aljannah Firdaus.

“May He also comfort his family and all Nigerians who mourn the loss of this remarkable man,” Mohammed concluded.

