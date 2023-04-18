President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted religious and traditional leaders from across the six geopolitical zones of the country at an Iftar dinner (breaking of fast) as part of his ongoing official engagements in Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said at the end of the event, the President underscored the policy of his administration to develop all parts of the country without discrimination.

He expressed the hope that the special occasion of Ramadan will deepen the spirit of harmony in our nation and inspire citizens to work hard for the country and care for those who are in need.

Buhari expressed his appreciation to his guests, the traditional and spiritual leaders whom he said, “have the unity of the country so deep-rooted in the mind of every one of you.”

The statement informed that the Emirs of Kano and Bichi in Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero respectively who spoke after the event said only a united country can move forward and attain its goals.

The religious leaders in attendance were Malam Abubakar Abdulwaheed Sulaiman, the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Villa, Sheikh Al-Kanawi Alhassan Ahmed, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Muhammad Kamaluddeen Lemu, Nuruddeen Danesi Asunogie, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adiatu and Sheikh Haroun Ogbonnia Ajah.

Others were Alhaji Ibrahim Kasuwar Magani, Professor Shehu Ahmed Sa’id Galadanchi and Alhaji Bala Lau.

The President had also met the Otaru of Auchi, Dr Aliru Highbred Momoh, Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Mamman Bage, Emir of Bauchi, Rilwan Adamu Sulaiman, Akadiri Saliu Momoh, Abdulfatah Chimaeze Emetumah, Fatima Ijeoma Emetumah and Alhaji Isa Sanusi Bayero.

The statement said prayers were offered for peace in the country, the successful end of the term of the President and the success of the incoming administration.

