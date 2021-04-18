Buhari has good intentions but incapacitated —Primate Ayodele

Fiery prophet and senior cleric of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has described Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari as lacking the necessary grit to properly manage the affairs of the nation, saying that the president is surrounded by those who have perpetually held him back from making meaningful policies that would impact the lives of the masses.

The cleric made this observation in an interaction with Sunday Tribune.

According to him, “President Buhari has good intentions for Nigeria but he is held down by a cabal whose dictates he cannot fight. This is unfortunate but it is truth. This cabal has held him down for a long time and he is performing abysmally. He is incapacitated.

“Insecurity is going to bring Nigeria down. These new service chiefs must act fast so that they can leave a good name behind. There is corruption in the military. That is why they are killing our soldiers anyhow. There is too much blood in our country. The blood of the innocent is crying for justice. We are being deceived. Police brutality will continue. The new IG must carry out reforms. The current security challenges are the product of the self-centred nature of some politicians and clerics. Because of the president’s many disadvantages, these politicians, clerics and individuals are having a field day.

“Terrorism is everywhere. They want to strike in Lagos. Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo should be careful. These states are under terrorist watch. Rivers, Benue also should be careful. The governor of Lagos State must wake up quickly. They can strike any moment. The police commissioner of Lagos should be given an extension so as to properly manage the situation on ground in Lagos State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Is Where It Is Now Due To Leadership Of Family, Friends, Acquaintances Rather Than Ability To Deliver ― Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has opined that Nigeria is where it is today because of leadership of family and friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver.

I Slept With My 12-Yr-Old Daughter Because My Wife Is No Longer Attractive To Me, Man Tells Police

A 49-year-old man, Ubong Akpan, is now in net of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…