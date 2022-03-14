Buhari has failed over insecurity, says Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, again on Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office saying, “he has failed Nigerians.”

Ortom who made the call at a press conference held at the new banquet hall of the government house, Makurdi said that the president should hand over to his vice.

The governor said that President Buhari had failed in all the promises he made in 2015 to revive the economy, tackle insecurity and corruption, lamenting that instead of the problems to reduce they were skyrocketing.

He noted that the nation’s economy has nosedived drastically the situation he said had worsened the living standard of Nigerians, adding that corruption under the present administration continues to increase.

Ortom said that the security challenges which only was restricted to North-East before APC came to office had spread to all parts of the country.

According to him, “I was part of those who worked for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 based on the promises he gave to us that he would be president for everybody and for nobody. But, today we have seen clearly that he is president of the Fulani people. So every day has seen the level of nepotism going on in this country.

“Every day you wake up, the Fulanis’ with the consent of the Federal Government have decided to make life unbearable for my people. I know that it is happening in other states of the federation but I’m talking about my state where I’m elected as governor to provide good governance and security for lives and property.

“And so the Federal Government has completely failed. And I want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to accept the fact that he has failed this country and I want to advise him to honourably resign as president of Nigeria. Yes, he can resign and hand over to his deputy to handle the affairs of this country. Otherwise, this country will be going down.”

Governor Ortom who decried the killings of his kinsmen last week said that he had made enough consultation and had devised means to confront the marauders and vowed to lead the cause.

“It is unfortunate, I pray that God helps us but we must do more than praying, we must act because I as a student of the Bible know that faith without work is dead.

“So action must be taken, I am going to take action, I have consulted with my people and I know what to do which is not for public consumption.

“We are going to take decisive action because enough is enough. We have cried enough and no more crying, Benue people are not fools we will defend ourselves and I will take the lead,” the governor said.

While commending security operatives in combating security challenges in the state, Ortom said that over 100 security men had paid the supreme price in the state alone and lamented that the security men have been overwhelmed.

He called on the president to make haste and tackle the challenges facing the country by dusting the report of the confab set up by the former president, Goodluck Jonathan for implementation or convey a national confab or security summit where solutions would be offered to tackle the challenges.

