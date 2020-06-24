Buhari hails Sanwo-Olu at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on his 55th birthday, saluting “the courage and boundless energy he has brought into leadership, especially the focus on people-oriented development.”

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday said President Buhari joined the State Executive Council, family, friends and political associates of the former banker in celebrating “the visionary leader, who has over the years contributed to the development of the state at various levels, including serving as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Commissioner for Training and Pensions, and Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).”

The President affirmed that the governor’s consistency in diligently serving governments in the state, and loyalty to the governing party, APC, deserved commendation, urging him to keep sharing the wealth of experience gained from the private sector to bring more competency and effectiveness into the public sector, which provides the engine for driving policies and actualising development plans.

As the Lagos State Governor turned 55, President Buhari noted, with appreciation, the strong leadership he has brought to bear with his management team to contain and reverse the spread of novel coronavirus.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant Governor Sanwo-Olu more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve Lagos State and the nation.

