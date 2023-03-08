Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 66th birthday, lauding his services to the country.

The President equally felicitated the entire Osinbajo family, wishing them many happy returns, as their son, husband and father turn another year, in good health and sound mind.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Wednesday said President Buhari lauded the sterling service the celebrant has provided to the country, as an academic, Attorney-General of Lagos State (1997-2007), and Vice President (2015 till date).

He applauded the deft way Osinbajo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has combined scholarship with governance, and pastoral work, commending such dedication to the younger generation whom the Number 2 man serves as a torchbearer.

Buhari wished the Vice President and his family a joyful celebration and greater grace ahead.

