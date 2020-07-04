Buhari hails Nigerian who returned lost money in Japan

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings and commendation to a Nigerian doctorate student in University of Tsukuba, Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke, who returned lost money to the police and also turned down an offer of a percentage by the authorities.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari saluted Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people, noting that good virtues and propriety are the hallmark of every culture in Nigeria, while crimes and criminalities are exceptions.

The President expressed the belief that Nweke’s behaviour, “coming at a period that the country needs a positive spotlight and close-up on its real values, clearly signposts what should hold the nation together, inspired by solid foundations laid by most families, religious bodies and communities for success in life.”

Buhari wished Nweke all the best in his studies and work as a teaching assistant in the same university, urging all Nigerians, home and abroad, to keep celebrating the age-old, irreplaceable attributes of honesty and decorum, and shun the microwaved, get-rich-quick tendencies that bring individual and collective shame.

