Buhari hails Marwa on drug bust

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on the recent very successful operation of the agency leading to the smashing of an international drug syndicate and recovery of 1,855kilograms of cocaine.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president (Media & Publicity) said in a telephone call, on Monday, to the chairman of the anti-narcotics agency from New York where he is attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77), President Buhari said that the news of the recovery gladdens his heart.

“I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace. It gladdens my heart as I continue to follow the successes achieved under your leadership.

“You have demonstrated over and again that choosing you to lead this fight against wicked merchants of death whose sole aim is to endanger and truncate the future of our youth is a very good choice. Please keep up the good work,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.

The statement informed that at a meeting later with members of his delegation, the president said, “Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that’s a haul.”

The NDLEA had announced the “highest cocaine seizure” worth over 278 million dollars and the arrest of drug barons including a foreigner in a major operation lasting two days across different locations in Lagos.

