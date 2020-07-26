President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Alhaji Dauda Birma, a former Minister of Education.

Birma, who is also the Waziri of Garkida community in the Gumbi Local Government Area of Adamawa, has just turned 80.

The president’s congratulatory message to the former minister was conveyed in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

In the message, Buhari said that Nigeria had “gained significantly from Birma’s insight in policy matters during his years in public service and through his participation in the evolution of our democratic experience.”

The president expressed his appreciation for Birma’s passion for the poor in his community and beyond, praying God to bless the octogenarian with more years of good health.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story