President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Alhaji Dauda Birma, a former Minister of Education.
Birma, who is also the Waziri of Garkida community in the Gumbi Local Government Area of Adamawa, has just turned 80.
The president’s congratulatory message to the former minister was conveyed in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.
In the message, Buhari said that Nigeria had “gained significantly from Birma’s insight in policy matters during his years in public service and through his participation in the evolution of our democratic experience.”
The president expressed his appreciation for Birma’s passion for the poor in his community and beyond, praying God to bless the octogenarian with more years of good health.
(NAN)
