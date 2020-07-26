Buhari hails ex-Minister, Birma, at 80

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Buhari hails ex-Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Alhaji Dauda Birma, a former Minister of Education.

Birma, who is also the Waziri of Garkida community in the Gumbi Local Government Area of Adamawa, has just turned 80.

The president’s congratulatory message to the former minister was conveyed in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

In the message, Buhari said that Nigeria had “gained significantly from Birma’s insight in policy matters during his years in public service and through his participation in the evolution of our democratic experience.”

The president expressed his appreciation for Birma’s passion for the poor in his community and beyond, praying God to bless the octogenarian with more years of good health.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings,  known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story
Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum  (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story
NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday,  played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Eid al-Adha celebrations: Act according to established Covid-19 protocols, NSCIA…

Latest News

NDDC contracts: Niger Delta minister listed lawmakers involved ― NYCN

Latest News

Fracas at Oba Benin’s palace: Count me out ― Captain Okunbo

Latest News

IITA partners Ogun to boost food security, capacity development

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More