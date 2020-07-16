Buhari hails cordial Nigeria-Pakistan relations

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe -Abuja
Nigeria-Pakistan relations, Ibadan Dry Port, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline , Buhari, NNPC, revenue debt Buhari Siemens, public works, five years wasteful, Buhari, Alhaja Erogbogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness with the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Nigeria and Pakistan which he said are characterised by extensive Military-to-Military engagement.

Speaking at the virtual farewell meeting with Major-General Waqar Kingravi (rtd), the out-going Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, he described Nigeria-Pakistani relationships as wide and far-reaching, going back a long time in history.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President singled out the area of military co-operation between the two countries as mutually beneficial.

The statement quoted Buhari as saying: “In addition to the impressive performance of our two nations in the Commonwealth, the Pakistani Military training of the Nigerian Army is equally important. This relationship is long and very far. I recalled my colleagues, the late General Shehu Yar’Adua and the current Emir of Gwandu, His Highness Muhammad Bashir, a retired General, were both trained in Pakistan.”

The President also commended the out-going envoy for strengthening the relations in the area of economic cooperation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kingravi thanked President Buhari and the people of Nigeria whom he described as generous hosts for the “fruitful, enjoyable and educative tour of Nigeria.”

He pledged his country’s willingness to provide further military support to combat insurgency and “promotion of all causes dear to us.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Entitlements: South-West pensioners issue 21days ultimatum to Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

Tolulope Arotile was able to achieve her dreams before her death — Father

Latest News

COVID-19: Reps condemn breach of safety regulations at airports

Latest News

Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Prof. Egbu on his appointment as VC of UK university

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More