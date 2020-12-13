Buhari hails Anthony Joshua on retaining world boxing titles

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night.

A statement by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), in Abuja on Sunday said the president is of the view that by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

He recalled his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”

President Buhari wished Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.

