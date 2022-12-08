Buhari hails Akpabio at 60, says his style of leadership inspiring

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, as he attained the age of 60 on Friday, celebrating with the former governor of Akwa Ibom State for giant strides in leadership and service to the nation.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Buhari joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in serenading the party chieftain, whose visionary style of leadership continues to inspire starting from his state, where he led for eight years, and changed the landscape, turning it into a national and global reference for social, economic and infrastructural development.

President Buhari noted the contributions of Akpabio to the political developments in the country, serving as Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lands and Housing, before being elected governor in 2007, and consistently remaining vocal and vibrant, especially as Senate Minority Leader.

The president congratulated the former governor and prominent leader of the South-South for his efforts in promoting the well-being of his people and maintaining a healthy relationship for peace and understanding at the national level.

The president prayed that God will bless Senator Akpabio and his family with long life, good health and prosperity.

