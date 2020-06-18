Buhari greets Gov Bello at 45

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as “an epitome of loyalty and solid commitment to the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from its infancy.’’

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari congratulated the Governor who turned 45 on the 18th of June, 2020.

The statement quoted the president as saying: “I am proud of you and your active loyalty and services to our party at all times and you are a remarkable party man who deserves to be celebrated.

“You are serving your people at the prime of life; an energetic age that gives you a unique advantage to operate at maximum mental and physical capacity.

“As you celebrate this joyous occasion, I wish to congratulate you, on behalf of myself and family, for attaining 45 years of age in good health. May God continue to bless you with good health and long life to serve your people even better.’’

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases, Total Now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735… Read Full Story

FG To Concession Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano Highways, Others

The federal government is determined to outsource repair and maintenance of certain Federal highways, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, dropped the hint on Wednesday at the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. The concession arrangement which he called, “Highway Development and Management… Read Full Story

FG, States, LGs Share N547.309bn For May 2020

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Wednesday, at its meeting via Virtual Conferencing, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N547.309 billion as federation… Read Full Story

NEWS ANALYSIS: APC In The Last 24 Hours

The trajectory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country in the last 24 hours typifies the story in the timeless literary work of a dermatologist, Professor Okoro Anezionwu, One week one trouble. Almost every passing second, the party has continued to entertain Nigerians and indeed the world with a full… Read Full Story

Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 250,000 ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of coronavirus cases in Africa is now over 256,000. The UN health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Wednesday… Read Full Story

No Report Of COVID-19 Transmission In Blood Recipients — Experts

CONSENSUS by experts at the Lagos State 2020 World Blood Donor Day was that COVID-19 is not likely to be transmitted through blood transfusion. Professor Sulaimon Akanmu, speaking at a webinar conference hosted by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, stated that COVID -19 antibodies have been… Read Full Story