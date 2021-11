Buhari greets Folu Olamiti at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends in celebrating with veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, on his 70th birthday, congratulating the renowned editor, columnist, and media consultant for dedicating his time to serve the nation and humanity.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Saturday, said the president rejoiced with the journalist and his professional colleagues in the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors on the milestone, believing that Olamiti, who started his career as a cub-reporter with the Nigerian Tribune, has over the years shown depth, courage, and empathy in his work.

President Buhari noted the influence of great writers, journalists, and nationalists, like former Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, on the career choice and growth of Olamiti, who places the unity and development of the nation above other interests.

He prayed that Olamiti, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and media consultant to Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), will live in good health, and enjoy a longer life.

