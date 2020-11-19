Buhari greets ex-president Jonathan at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, warmly felicitated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, which comes up Friday.

A statement issued on Thursday morning in Abuja by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said Buhari congratulates his predecessor in office for a life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to the country.

The President noted, with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

As the former Nigerian President turns 63, President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Dr Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

