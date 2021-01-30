Buhari gets new ADC

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Lt-Col Y.M. Dodo, as his new Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

He replaces Col M.L. Abubakar who has been in the role since 2015.

Until his appointment, Dodo was the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The former ADC is said to be heading for a course along with his course mates and on completion, should be due for Brigadier-General rank.

Even though no official statement has been made on the new appointment, authoritative presidential villa sources have confirmed it.

