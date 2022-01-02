Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Atiku mourn Olubadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council and the people of Ibadan on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, the president affirmed that the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

It said while his demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, President Buhari urged the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

According to the statement, as the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, the president express his trusts that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

Buhari prayed God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, also expressed sadness over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The Speaker said Oba Adetunji, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 93, would be sorely missed by all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ibadan and Yorubaland.

Hon. Gbajabiamila noted the good leadership the Olubadan provided while he reigned, saying he was an exemplary leader with uncommon love for his people.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker sent his condolences to the Olubadan royal family, the people and Government of Oyo State.

He prayed God to find a peaceful resting place for the late Olubadan and console his family and subjects over the loss.

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019, election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his condolence over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso.

In a condolence message he released Sunday, he described Olubadan as “a wise man of age whose counsels and fatherly posturing brought a lot of admiration to traditional institutions.”

The former vice president particularly condoled with his family, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and the people and government of Oyo State “for losing two highly rated traditional rulers in quick succession within a month.”

