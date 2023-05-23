President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the oil drilling campaign of the Wadi-B prospect at Chad Basin in Tuba Community, Jere Local Government Area, Borno State.

Buhari who spoke via virtual during the flagging-off campaign, said the exploration campaign in the Chad Basin area would lead to an increase in national crude oil and gas results as well as enhancement in national energy for Nigerians.

He noted that seismic discovery was started in 1995 which was later suspended due to some challenges.

According to him, the successful delivery of the project will enhance the country’s economic architecture.

President who directed the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum to perform the flag of the ceremony on his behalf, also commended NNPC and the state for the achievements so far.

Also speaking, Mele Kyari, 1st Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC limited), has explained that the directives of President Buhari on reserves had made NNPC to prioritised exploration efforts in the Chad Basins region in order to increase the country’s oil and gas reserves base and production.

He assured that NNPC and partners will work with all stakeholders for a smooth execution of the project.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has commended President Muhammad Buhari for providing a secure environment to begin the oil drilling in the state which experienced Boko Haram insurgency for 13 years.

He also commended Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their commitment to the fight against Boko Haram fighters in the Chad Basin region.

“The drilling of the oil in this very important area will create job opportunities for our teaming youths “ he added.

