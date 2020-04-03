Buhari felicitates Oshiomhole at 68, praises his ‘courage, diligence, resilience’

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on his 68th birthday.

While sending him greetings, the president wished him more wisdom and strength as he continues to pilot affairs of the party.

According to a statement issued by by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Friday, the president joined family, friends, APC members and supporters across the country and abroad in saluting the party chairman for his “courage, diligence and resilience in consistently rallying everyone around the onerous task of taking Nigeria to next level.”

Buhari said that “Oshiomhole’s skill in mobilising people and resources has truly galvanised the party, with leaders at various levels regularly setting and realising targets that will leave lasting legacies, especially in providing security, ensuring an inclusive economy that works for all and promoting transparency and accountability.”

The President urged more steadfastness and focus in carrying all members and supporters along in realising the larger goal of making life better for all Nigerians, while appreciating his sacrifices for the nation over the years as a labour leader and a governor.