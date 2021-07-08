Buhari felicitates Oba Omisore at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated His Royal Highness, Oba David Olajide Omisore, the Olu of Ayepe-Olode, in Osun State, as he clocks the princely age of 90.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, on Thursday, said the president joined the traditional ruler, his family and subjects to give glory to God for the gift of longevity, noting that such milestone is attained only through the grace of the Almighty.

President Buhari saluted the Oba for a lifetime of service to the community, society and nation, praying that God will give him the grace to serve further in good health and sound mind.

He also rejoiced with the royal institution in Osun State, as well as all those who join the monarch to celebrate the significant milestone.

