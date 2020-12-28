Buhari felicitates Gen. Bajowa at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Gen. Joseph Bajowa (rtd) on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Monday said the president rejoiced with the family, friends, associates of the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land as well as the government and people of Ondo State in celebrating the milestone age.

The statement said President Buhari recalled with admiration the times he spent together with Gen. Bajowa during the military years beginning from the 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army when he was Brigade Commander in the Northern Sector based in Maiduguri, and Bajowa was a Brigade Commander in the Southern Sector in Calabar.

It informed that both of them also worked together when Bajowa was Permanent Secretary, Ministries of Defence; Industry as well as Science and Technology, and Gen. Buhari (rtd) was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

President Buhari noted that the celebrant distinguished himself creditably during his stint as Managing Director, Nigeria Airways, and was coordinator of the movement of federal ministries from Lagos to the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He also recalled with appreciation when Gen. Bajowa hosted him and his entourage at his Igbotako residence, Ondo State on a campaign stop during his first attempt as a Presidential Candidate in 2003.

As the prince and astute administrator joins the “Octogenarian Club,” President Buhari wished him divine blessings of good health and longer life so that he will continue to serve his community, country and humanity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…