Buhari felicitates former Labour Minister, says he’s committed to Nigeria 

Labour
By Christian Appolos | Abuja 
WOGU NULGE

President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, as a steadfast Nigerian who is committed to service to his country in different positions.

The President said this in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, when he felicitated with the former Minister on his 57 birthday.

The statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari wishes the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, more years of health and happiness, as he turns 57 on January 29, 2022.

“The President recognises Chief Wogu’s steadfast commitment and service to the country in different positions of leadership and joins family, friends and well-wishers in praying for enduring strength, grace and wisdom to do more for humanity.”

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Labour

Nigerian workers’ charter of demands: Dividends of democracy NLC, TUC want FG to…

Labour

NLC tasks Nigerian statesmen to be progressive, hails Gen. Kassonghov of DR Congo

Labour

ILO to hold Global Forum for human-centred recovery

Labour

SSANU tasks FG on minimum wage payment arrears, IPPIS unbundling, terrible state of…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More