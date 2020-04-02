Buhari felicitates Awujale on 60th coronation anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on his 60th anniversary on the throne.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, on Thursday, pointed out that the royal father had become one of the oldest reigning monarchs in the country, following his formal coronation on April 2, 1960.

The statement said President Buhari joined indigenes of Ijebu land, government and people of Ogun State in celebrating the milestone while commending the octogenarian for upholding the legendary history and tradition of his forefathers, especially the highly organised political, economic and social structures that preceded many civilisations in Africa.

As the royal father marks 60 years on the throne, President Buhari affirmed that his exposure, knowledge and charisma before ascending the position deeply impacted and expanded the influence of the domain, most remarkably among other traditional rulers and various state governments that rely on him for wise counsels.

The President expressed the belief that the wisdom, warmth and friendliness of the monarch also translated into peace and civility in the domain.

He prayed that the almighty God will continue to bless the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom and grant him more years of fruitful reign.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: How Materials And Test Kits Donated By Chinese Billionaire Were Distributed

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed how the various medical consignments donated by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, were distributed across the various states in the country. The consignments, according to the NCDC, included 100,000 ordinary face masks, 9,999 overall gowns, 913 face… Read full story:*

Contributions To CACOVID-19 Relief Fund Hit N15 Billion- CBN

Monetary contributions to the account set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the auspices of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) have hit N15 billion. A statement issued on behalf of the coalition by the Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, on… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Commences Disbursement Of N20,000 Cash Transfer To Over 1.2m Poor Citizens • Targets additional 1m households in 2020

Federal Government, on Wednesday, flagged-off the disbursement of N20,000 conditional cash transfer (CCT) to over 1.2 million across 34 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, who presented the… Read full story

Lagos Govt Condemns Worshippers Who Attacked Officials Over Lockdown Violation

Worshippers at Agege Central Mosque who on Wednesday allegedly attacked agents of Lagos State government, enforcing the on-going presidential lockdown, have been roundly condemned by senior government officials. The alleged infraction has also been widely condemned on social media… Read full story