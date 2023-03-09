By: Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy over the accident involving a train and Lagos State BRT staff bus Thursday in Shogunle area of Ikeja.

A statement issued on Thursday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) quoted the president as saying: “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

President Buhari also commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.

