Buhari entrenches conducive platform for youths to thrive, Tinubu’ll build on it ― APC Professional Council

The All Progressives Congress Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has made significant efforts to entrench a conducive atmosphere for youths to thrive in their various fields of endeavours.

The Council said this in a statement by its National Director General, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, asserting that only the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had what it takes to protect the future of Nigerian youths and make them proud citizens of the global community.

Bamigbade, who spoke at a North Central Leadership Summit in Makurdi, Benue State, an event organised by APC Professionals, posited that the foundation being laid by Buhari would provide a workable roadmap for a greater future for the young population of Nigerians if Tinubu was elected president next year.

This was just as he asserted that the antecedents of Tinubu speaks for him especially by the robust policies and programmes he embarked on as a governor in Lagos State which had helped in raising an army of entrepreneurs, entertainers, political leaders, adding that 2023 shall be a crucial opportunity for youths to key into Tinubu’s vision to enhance their fortune.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bamigbade said Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State would make access to education easy and affordable, create a conducive environment for creativity and entrepreneurship, noting that no region of the country would be left behind.

The APC chieftain appealed to the youths to support Tinubu to emerge the country’s president in 2023, saying that his administration would be rewarding for all.

Earlier in his remarks, the Coordinator, Youth Advocate and Policy Development Strategies, Dr. Obisike Anyalekwa, said the one-day leadership summit was organised to bring stakeholders, including the youth together to discuss the future of the country.

He said among all the presidential candidates, only Tinubu wields an enviable track record that would help in harvesting the potentials of the youth population for national development.