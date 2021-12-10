Buhari dissolves governing board of citizenship, leadership training centre

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Board of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

Secretary to the Goverment of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He noted that the dissolution of the Board was in the exercise of the President’s Constitutional Powers under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 4 of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre Act.

SGF in the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said all committees, technical committees and other similar organs established are also affected.

“In view of this, the Chief Executive of the Centre has been directed to refer matters requiring the attention of the Board to the Minister of Youth & Sports Development until such a time, a new board would be reconstituted.

“Consequent upon this, all committees, technical committees and other similar organs established are also affected,” he said.

