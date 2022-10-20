Buhari disengages Okon as interim administrator of NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from October 20, 2022.

Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe.

President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.

