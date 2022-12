President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay. The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state. The attackers picked the babies and zoomed off. However, both the Anambra State Police Command and the Nkpologwu community in Aguata Local Government Area where the incident was said to have taken place dismissed the report of the abduction, saying it was a mere rumour. In expressing his concern about the strange incident, President Buhari, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this case must be solved immediately. He directed that security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.

But speaking on the reported abduction on Friday, both the state police command and the community said there was nothing of such incident.