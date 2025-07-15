Buhari dedicated life to service of Nigeria — APC’s Mumuni

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni has declared that former President Muhammadu Buhari dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Mumuni who was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State in 2011 made this declaration via a statement signed by his Media Aide Rasheed Abubakar.

The statement was made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The APC chieftain while speaking, said that Buhari’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, integrity, and national unity left an indelible mark on the hearts of many Nigerians.

He added that Buhari was a leader whose vision forged pathways towards stability and growth, inspiring a generation to pursue excellence in governance and public service.

Mumuni while speaking further, maintained that the passing of Buhari is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of unity in times of sorrow.

He said, “It is with profound sorrow and an aching heart when the I hear of the demise of our esteemed former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who transitioned from this earthly realm on This monumental loss reverberates across our nation, uniting family, friends, and the entire citizenry of Nigeria in a shared moment of reflection, grief, and memorialization.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari dedicated his life to the service of our great nation. His unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, integrity, and national unity left an indelible mark on the hearts of many Nigerians. He was a leader whose vision forged pathways towards stability and growth, inspiring a generation to pursue excellence in governance and public service.

“As we come to terms with this heartbreaking news, I extend my deepest condolences to Buhari’s beloved family, who have lost a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In this time of mourning, I pray that you find strength in the cherished memories shared and the legacy he leaves behind, embodying the spirit of resilience and patriotism.

“To his friends and associates, I understand the pain of losing a confidant and mentor. Your loss is felt across the landscape of our nation, where his guidance and leadership have impacted countless lives. May you find solace in the love and support of those around you during this challenging time.

“To our fellow Nigerians, the passing of Former President Muhammadu Buhari is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of unity in times of sorrow. Let us honor his memory by coming together as a nation, transcending our differences, and fostering a spirit of collaboration and love that he so tirelessly championed. As we mourn together, let us also celebrate his life and the contributions he made to our nation’s narrative.

“I also extend my heartfelt thoughts to the current President of Nigeria, who has the immense responsibility of guiding our nation during this transitional period. We pray for wisdom and strength, so that you may lead us towards a future imbued with the ideals and aspirations that Former President Buhari envisioned for our beloved Nigeria.

“In this time of grief, let us not forget the power of hope and prayer. We urge all Nigerians to join hands in prayer for the peace of Buhari’s soul and the comfort of his loved ones. May our collective prayers uplift and fortify the entire nation as we navigate the journey ahead, fostering an environment of harmony and understanding that he believed in deeply.

“As we reflect upon the legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, let us pledge to carry forward his vision for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria. Together, we can continue to build upon the foundations he laid, ensuring that his contributions echo through the ages.ay his soul rest in perfect peace, and may Nigeria continue to thrive in unity and strength”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE