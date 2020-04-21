Buhari congratulates “The GOC” Felix Adenaike at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted veteran journalist, Felix Adedapo Adenaike, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Mr Adenaike is a former Editor-in-Chief of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles and is fondly referred to as “The GOC” of the Nigerian media.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday, the president felicitated him for working with major print media houses in the country and abroad, and consistently serving the nation with his talent of skilful writing.

President Buhari applauded Adenaike’s dedication to investigative writing, penetrative analysis and management of people and resources as Chief Executive Officer, Editor-In-Chief and member of many editorial boards in national and international media platforms including Daily Times, Daily Sketch, Nigerian Tribune, The Guardian, The Nation, Times of London and BBC Africa.

According to a statement the president expressed his belief that the renowned journalist’s love for the nation and people have been clearly demonstrated in his willingness to serve in some public institutions over the years at both state and federal levels, using his versatile experience in counselling leaders on the right path to growth and inclusive development.

The statement said as the journalist turns an octogenarian, President Buhari, who also rejoiced with family members, friends and professional associates of Mr Adenaike on the auspicious occasion, affirmed that his wisdom, foresight and knowledge of the nation and the world’s political economy will be most needed, especially on issues of democracy and governance.

While thanking Mr Adenaike for the strong and unbroken support he gave to him in public life, President Buhari prayed that God almighty will grant the renowned journalist good health and strength to keep serving the country.